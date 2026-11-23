I’ve been noticing a lot of conversations lately about retirement. Friends talking about when they’re going to call it a day, what they’ll do with their time and where they’ll spend the next chapter of their lives.

And I’m over here thinking, I haven’t even finished building this one.

I’m in my 50s. I’m still ambitious. I have ideas, projects and a pretty long list of things I’d like to do. I’m having fun growing a business, taking on new challenges and figuring out what’s next. In some ways, I feel more confident and capable than I did 20 years ago. Why would I want to stop now?

I suspect there are plenty of women who know exactly what I’m talking about.

We’re also in the thick of it. Our kids are in college or just starting out, which means we’re still parenting, just with a lot more Venmo transactions and considerably less control. Our parents are getting older. We’re trying to be good partners, good friends and good professionals. We’re squeezing in workouts, keeping up with work and wondering why we can’t seem to get a decent night’s sleep.

And then there’s menopause. Good grief.

I would like to have a conversation with whoever decided that women should have to hunt down their hormone replacement prescriptions like they’re trying to get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. If you know where to find estradiol patches, please share your sources. I’m a member of The HRT Club (Google it). It’s a genuinely useful resource, and apparently this is where we are now.

But here’s what I keep coming back to: I really like this stage of life.

Not every minute of it, obviously. Some days are a complete circus. But there’s something pretty great about having the experience to know what you’re doing, the confidence to go after what you want and enough perspective to stop worrying about what everyone else thinks.

So, to the girls of a certain age who are still building, still working, still taking chances and still figuring it all out: I see you.

We’re not done. Not even close.

Keep killing it. And seriously, let me know where you’re getting your patches.