Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy B Lloyd's avatar
Judy B Lloyd
Oct 8

Hey Lisa! This was a very insightful article on the question of "trust". It is so hard for people to trust politicians, the media, and anyone talking "at" them today. The key lies in having a real conversation that's not moderated by an AI bot or an algorithm that steers the reader towards the extremes. And make no mistake - there is an affordability crisis and those rising gas taxes and grocery prices will have an impact on people's personal allegiance to political parties and candidates. Who they trust largely depends on where they get their information. You're a great source for truth -- appreciate you!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lisa Camooso Miller
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Camooso Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture