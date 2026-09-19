Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

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Part Two -- Congressional Softball and Young Survival

Don't miss the second episode of this week’s two parts
Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

And we’re back with Part Two of this week’s Congressional Women’s Softball Game special.

If you listened to my first conversation with Senator Shelly Moore Capito and Emily Goodin, you already know this game is about a lot more than what happens on the field.

For this second episode, I’m joined by Atalie Ebersole and Mary Ajango, who bring another perspective on the game, the Young Survival Coalition and the community that has grown around this really remarkable Washington tradition.

We talk about why this night matters, what the Young Survival Coalition means to the women it serves and why showing up — literally — can make a difference.

The game is next Wednesday, September 23, at Audi Field.

So if you haven’t gotten your tickets yet, this is your nudge. Come watch Congress take on the Washington press corps and support a cause that deserves the attention.

Tickets are available at congwomensoftball.org.

And with that, here’s Part Two.

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