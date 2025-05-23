Advocacy, Access & the Power of Communication | Jonathan Collegio

This week on The Friday Reporter, Lisa is joined by Jonathan Collegio — a seasoned communicator who has transformed decades of advocacy and campaign experience into a thriving business model. Today, Jonathan leads a company focused on expanding access to mental health care, while also running a dynamic online platform that connects and empowers the next generation of communicators.

In this conversation, he shares his journey from behind-the-scenes strategist to entrepreneur, the lessons he’s learned along the way, and how he's building both a community and a mission — one that sharpens the craft of communication while expanding access to care.