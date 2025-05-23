Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

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Advocacy, Access & the Power of Communication | Jonathan Collegio

Jonathan Collegio is taking his life experience and using it for good.
Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

This week on The Friday Reporter, Lisa is joined by Jonathan Collegio — a seasoned communicator who has transformed decades of advocacy and campaign experience into a thriving business model. Today, Jonathan leads a company focused on expanding access to mental health care, while also running a dynamic online platform that connects and empowers the next generation of communicators.

In this conversation, he shares his journey from behind-the-scenes strategist to entrepreneur, the lessons he’s learned along the way, and how he's building both a community and a mission — one that sharpens the craft of communication while expanding access to care.

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