Advocacy To Effect Real Change | James Williams

This week on The Friday Reporter, Lisa sits down with James Williams, Executive Vice President of Advocacy, Communications, and External Affairs at Arnold Ventures, for a wide-ranging conversation about how philanthropy and public policy intersect to drive meaningful reform. From criminal justice to health care and beyond, James shares how Arnold Ventures leverages data-driven advocacy and strategic communications to create lasting change.

With deep roots in the nonprofit and policy world, James offers thoughtful insights into what makes advocacy work—and how staying focused on results can cut through the noise. Whether you’re in government, policy, or philanthropy, this episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to turn bold ideas into real-world impact.