AI’s Role in Modern Advocacy | Jeff Berkowitz

This week on The Friday Reporter, Lisa is joined by Jeff Berkowitz — co-founder and CEO of Delve — for a timely conversation about how artificial intelligence is reshaping public affairs.

With a background in opposition research, campaign strategy, and political intelligence, Jeff shares how his team developed a new AI-powered tool designed specifically to support public affairs and government relations professionals. Built to cut through the noise and surface insights faster, the platform helps communicators anticipate risk, track narratives, and stay ahead of policy shifts.

In this episode, Jeff explains how the tool works, what sets it apart from broader AI platforms, and why it’s a game-changer for those working at the intersection of policy, politics, and reputation.

Tune in to hear how AI is becoming a powerful ally in the public affairs toolbox — and what it means for the future of influence in Washington and beyond.