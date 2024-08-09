August Recess Edition with Hill Legend & Author | Mike Johnson

If you've ever been to Capitol Hill, you've likely met today's guest. Mike Johnson got his start as a journalist in a small corner of Illinois, but quickly was recognized as an excellent communicator -- and his D.C. story began.

From the White House to Capitol Hill and ultimately K Street, Mike Johnson's experience and understanding of the halls of Congress is unmatched. It's in his newest book, Fixing Congress - Restoring Power to the People -- that he outlines some of what could be restored and what needs to be revamped.

Tune in today to hear more about the importance of teaching civics and giving power back to the people.

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