Bipartisan Female Voices in Communications | Annie Clark and Kristin Hawn

In this special live episode of The Friday Reporter, I’m joined by two powerhouse communicators from ROKK Solutions — Annie Clark and Kristin Hawn — for a dynamic, bipartisan conversation about the world of political communications. We dive into the unique paths that led them to ROKK, reflect on the growing influence of women in the field, and share some laughs over the early days on Capitol Hill — including the all-important group house experience every young staffer knows too well.

With our very first live audience in the room, the energy is high and the questions are even better. Tune in for candid insights, behind-the-scenes stories, and a celebration of collaboration across the aisle.

**Special credit to Erickson Foster at ROKK Solutions for filming, editing and producing.