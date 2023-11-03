Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Bowties and Raising Boys | Jeff Nelligan
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Bowties and Raising Boys | Jeff Nelligan

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Jeff Nelligan is a senior exec at the U.S. FDA, but that's not nearly all that keeps him busy. He's the proud author of two great books -- "Four Lessons from My Three Sons, How to Raise Resilient Kids" & "Your Kid's Rebound from Pandemic Lockdowns."

With a 7 year old start at politics, donning a clip-on bowtie to campaign for his mom, Jeff prides himself on his careful and considerate approach to parenting and all things political communications. He had an early stint at journalism before taking some tremendous posts in government -- both Administration and Capitol Hill.

Dive in today to learn more about Jeff's common sense approach to raising resilient kids and how his political background informed it all.

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