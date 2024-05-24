Bridging the Intersection of News & Opinion | Richard Just

Richard Just is managing editor for long form for News of the United States and head of the Albritton Journalism Institute's Admissions process. He joins Lisa today in advance of announcing the second (ever) class for the AJI.

With a magazine background, Richard takes us into the process of developing and delivering journalism that is not on the usual breaking news track -- rather at the intersection of news and opinion, as he explains.

Tune in today to hear more about his role at this amazing new opportunity for journalism students, their exciting news platform and how they're bringing together seasoned journalists and aspiring ones for a great new venture.

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