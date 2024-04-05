Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Capitol Capital: Navigating Government Affairs in Private Equity | Will Kinzel
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Capitol Capital: Navigating Government Affairs in Private Equity | Will Kinzel

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Will Kinzel is the Founder of Parafossam, a new and booming business inside of Washington, D.C. With a keen insight into running policy campaigns, Will is deciphering Washington, D.C. for private equity clients in a way like no other.

Will's experience from inside political committees, top offices inside the U.S. Capitol and high perches inside corporate America have given him a killer instinct and his clients are thriving because of his intuitive nature.

Tune in to better understand how government affairs could unlock doors and see around corners for investors long before difficulty arises.

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