Capitol Capital: Navigating Government Affairs in Private Equity | Will Kinzel

Will Kinzel is the Founder of Parafossam, a new and booming business inside of Washington, D.C. With a keen insight into running policy campaigns, Will is deciphering Washington, D.C. for private equity clients in a way like no other.

Will's experience from inside political committees, top offices inside the U.S. Capitol and high perches inside corporate America have given him a killer instinct and his clients are thriving because of his intuitive nature.

Tune in to better understand how government affairs could unlock doors and see around corners for investors long before difficulty arises.

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