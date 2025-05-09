Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

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Covering Congress with Clarity | Marianna Sotomayor

Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post
Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

This week on The Friday Reporter, Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor joins the show to share insights from the frontlines of Capitol Hill. With a keen eye for nuance and a deep understanding of political personalities, Marianna discusses what it's like to cover the most powerful — and unpredictable — branch of government. From leadership showdowns to behind-the-scenes dynamics, she breaks down how the Hill really works, how she approaches sourcing and the durability of her stories over time.

Tune in for a smart, behind-the-curtain conversation with one of the Hill’s most trusted voices.

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