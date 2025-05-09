Covering Congress with Clarity | Marianna Sotomayor

This week on The Friday Reporter, Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor joins the show to share insights from the frontlines of Capitol Hill. With a keen eye for nuance and a deep understanding of political personalities, Marianna discusses what it's like to cover the most powerful — and unpredictable — branch of government. From leadership showdowns to behind-the-scenes dynamics, she breaks down how the Hill really works, how she approaches sourcing and the durability of her stories over time.

Tune in for a smart, behind-the-curtain conversation with one of the Hill’s most trusted voices.