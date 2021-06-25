Covering the Largest Criminal Investigation in U.S. History | Scott MacFarlane

This week's episode is with Scott MacFarlane from NBC4 in Washington, D.C.



Scott has a fascinating background from journalism to Capitol Hill and then back to journalism -- and is now covering everything January 6 Capitol insurrection. His work is getting tremendous coverage -- and growing his audience every single day.



His perspective in today's episode is especially relevant to communicators because he's sat on both sides of the microphone -- and he offers some terrific advice.



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