Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Covering the Largest Criminal Investigation in U.S. History | Scott MacFarlane
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Covering the Largest Criminal Investigation in U.S. History | Scott MacFarlane

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

This week's episode is with Scott MacFarlane from NBC4 in Washington, D.C. 

Scott has a fascinating background from journalism to Capitol Hill and then back to journalism -- and is now covering everything January 6 Capitol insurrection.  His work is getting tremendous coverage -- and growing his audience every single day.  

His perspective in today's episode is especially relevant to communicators because he's sat on both sides of the microphone -- and he offers some terrific advice.  

Don't miss this episode!


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