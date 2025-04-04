Energy, Advocacy & The Referee Mindset | Frank Maisano

This week on The Friday Reporter, I’m joined by Frank Maisano—seasoned communicator, energy policy expert, and Senior Principal at Bracewell LLP. Frank is widely known for his must-read weekly email newsletter, which he’s been publishing for decades—delivering sharp insights and updates that anyone in the energy space can’t afford to miss.

In our conversation, we dive into:

How energy and environmental issues are communicated in today’s fast-paced media landscape

Why experience, relationships, and a steady hand still matter in Washington

And how his longtime role as a field and ice hockey referee mirrors the work he does managing competing interests, enforcing fairness and keeping the game moving in both politics and policy

Frank’s unmatched perspective, deep industry knowledge, and good humor make this episode a standout—especially for those navigating the complex world of public affairs.

Listen now wherever you get your podcasts!