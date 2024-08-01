EXCLUSIVE EPISODE: Friends with Secrets Author | Christine Gunderson

In a rare and exclusive interview -- today is the day that Christine Gunderson's first published novel -- Friends with Secrets -- is available for purchase!

This brand new -- AMAZON FIRST READS choice -- author shares her tales from the carpool line that have now hit the bookshelves with a resounding roar. Christine Gunderson is a former journalist turned flack tells Lisa about her journey to full-fledged published author in today's special episode.

Tune in and get your copy today!

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