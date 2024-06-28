Exit Ramps and Detours Can Be Fortuitous | Kim Borchers

Kim Borchers is the President of Bird Dog Recruiting and Consulting. As she tells her story, it was from her own exit ramp in her career that led her down an unexpected path to public service.

She served in two prominent roles in Kansas Governor Sam Brownback's administration and credits that experience to owning her own brilliant placement firm. Her expertise is in identifying and placing high ranking c-level executives in cabinet and senior level posts in Governor's offices.

Kim also serves as associate director of civic engagement for the Policy Circle Team and shares the remarkable work of this organization in today's episode. Tune in today to enjoy a mutual appreciation session on state government, public service and home state pride.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices