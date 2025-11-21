Family, Policy and Purpose | Stephanie Strategos Polis

This week on The Friday Reporter, I’m joined by Stephanie Strategos Polis, Vice President of Public Affairs for the Plastics Industry Association.

Stephanie and I cover a lot of ground in this conversation: what it’s like to raise young kids while managing a demanding public-affairs portfolio, how her time in the Bush administration shaped her approach to service, and why she finds real purpose in telling the story of an industry that faces its share of public scrutiny.

It’s an honest, energizing look at modern communications in a town that never slows down — and a reminder that some of the most meaningful work happens when we’re willing to wade into the toughest conversations.