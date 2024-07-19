Fostering Bipartisan Cooperation and Finding the Leaders | Holly Harris

Holly Harris is Founder and President of the Network, and oversees all operations, activities, and personnel at the organization.

Through the Network, she connects lawmakers to America’s premiere policy experts, fosters bipartisan cooperation on evidence-based solutions, and works with top philanthropists and advocates to create platforms that lift up bold leaders working together on big ideas.

Tune in today to hear more about Holly's work and the remarkable leaders she and her organization have identified across the country!

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices