Fractional Strategy, Full Impact | Brian Athey

This week on The Friday Reporter, I sit down with Brian Athey — chief creative officer at Push Digital Group and a true campaign architect. Brian has built a career at the intersection of politics, marketing, and storytelling, helping campaigns and organizations break through with bold, creative strategies.

In our conversation, Brian talks about his work at Push, his growing fractional CMO practice, and the lessons he’s learned guiding brands that need seasoned leadership without the overhead of a full-time executive. We also dive into his podcast, The Creative Brief, where he brings sharp insight and candid perspective to the world of marketing and strategy.

From the war room to the boardroom, Brian is a strategist who knows how to shape messages that move people — and this episode shows exactly why.