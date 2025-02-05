From Ad Exec to TV Creator | Garrett Bess

Today’s guest is Garrett Bess, president and CEO for Two River Pictures. His passion for television and creative has been fueled steadily since his early days of high school.

He’s the host and executive producer of, “Bikes to Bites,” a wildly-successful food and travel show — among so many other creative and successful projects in the NY / NJ Metropolitan area and across the globe.

Garrett shares insights from the advertising world, the changes he’s seeing in the industry and his own predictions for trends to watch in the future of content creation. His network of experts is unmatched and his vision for successful programming is beyond comparison.

Listen in today to meet Garrett Bess and to hear more about the industry that continues to evolve on a nearly hourly basis.