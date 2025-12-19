From Capitol Hill to K Street | John Scofield

For the final episode of the year, I’m joined by John Scofield, founder and partner of S3 Group—one of Washington’s most respected government affairs firms.

John’s career arc mirrors the evolution of influence in Washington. He began as a highly regarded communicator on the House Appropriations Committee, where he learned firsthand how policy, process and power intersect. He later brought that experience to the private sector, building a government affairs practice that clients actively seek out— but because they get results.

In our conversation, John and I talk about:

What separates effective government affairs shops from the rest

How Hill experience shapes credibility outside the institution

Why trust, preparation and institutional knowledge still matter in a rapidly changing town

And how the best lobbyists think less about access—and more about outcomes

This episode also marks an important moment for The Friday Reporter. As we close out the year, I’m announcing that In the Lobby and The Friday Reporter are officially merging into one unified show: The Friday Reporter—continuing to air, as always, on Fridays.

This evolution creates room for new, exciting programming in 2026—while staying true to the original goal of the show: smart conversations with people who understand how influence really works.

Thank you for listening this year. More to come.