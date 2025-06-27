From Newsroom Rookie to Network Producer | Mike Melia

This week on The Friday Reporter, Lisa is joined by veteran journalist and producer Mike Melia for a behind-the-scenes look at a remarkable career in news.

Mike shares the story of how he got his start by simply following the advice to “just show up and ask for the job.” That bold move landed him a role at States News Service — and it launched a career that would eventually take him to PBS NewsHour, where he worked under the legendary Jim Lehrer, and later to CNN, producing for anchor Jake Tapper.

In this episode, Mike reflects on the mentors who shaped his path, the evolving role of producers in today’s media landscape, and what it means to carry journalistic values into a fast-paced, digital-first world. Mike is out on his own with Melia Media, helping clients navigate the new frontier of news making.

Tune in for a thoughtful conversation about persistence, integrity, and the power of showing up.