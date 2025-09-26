Jonathan Allen—senior national politics reporter at NBC News and New York Times bestselling co-author of Shattered and Lucky—joins the show for a candid conversation about covering campaigns, Congress and the collisions between strategy and reality. He’s won the National Press Foundation’s Everett McKinley Dirksen Award and the National Press Club’s Sandy Hume Award for distinguished reporting on Congress.

We talk reporting discipline, sourcing without fear or favor, why narratives harden too early, how his award-winning work on Capitol Hill shaped his lens and lessons for communicators trying to break through in a fractious media environment.

His latest book is Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House. Don’t miss his next great book (co-authored with previous Friday Reporter guest Amie Parnes!).

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