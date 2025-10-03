This week, The Friday Reporter welcomes Pat Royal, President and Founder of PVR Communications, a veteran media strategist best known in Washington for his unmatched TV booking instincts. Pat built a reputation connecting top voices to the biggest platforms — and now he’s taken that same expertise to the world of sports.

Fresh off his work with NBC Sports and a behind-the-scenes experience at the Ryder Cup, Pat shares how he’s parlayed his booking savvy into a growing business that bridges media, messaging, and the power of storytelling.

In this conversation, we explore:

How decades of experience in political media translate seamlessly to sports and entertainment

What it takes to build trust with high-profile clients and producers

And why authenticity and relationships remain the real currency in communications

It’s a masterclass in adaptability — and a reminder that great communicators can find success in any arena.