Honoring our Heroes with the Congressional Football Game | John Booty

John Booty's pathway to the NFL was by no means direct. He joins the Friday Reporter today to talk about his own unlikely path and his mother's unwavering belief in his abilities.

Fast forward to today, John is coach and player for the Congressional Football Game -- wrangling members of Congress in a game of skill against the U.S. Capitol Police. The game is scheduled this year for September 18th at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Get your tickets today to support this amazing cause!

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