Hoop Earrings, Gas Masks and Tenacity | Traci Scott

Traci Scott is the author of, "Take off your Hoop Earrings Before Putting on your Gas Mask." It's a story of how a civilian public affairs pro found herself in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

As an aspiring journalist, Traci was encouraged to reach for the highest goals in her career. It may have come from her own family heritage of service or her own instincts in the competitive field of media, but her desire to serve was one that was insatiable.

It's this experience, her remarkable story and her tenacity that has her in a key role in corporate America today. It's her story of resilience that will bring you to the front lines and keep you engaged from start to finish in her remarkable book.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices