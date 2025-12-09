How Lobbying Moves Markets | Dan Clifton

This week on The Friday Reporter, I’m joined by Dan Clifton, Partner and Head of Policy Research for Strategas Securities — one of the sharpest minds in Washington when it comes to understanding how policy moves markets.

I learn something new every time I talk with Dan. He’s built a powerhouse research and insights operation that advises top corporate leaders, global investors, and even heads of state. His analysis sits at the intersection of policy, politics, and the economy — and he has an uncanny ability to explain complex trends with absolute clarity.

We also talk about one of his most innovative creations: the Strategas Lobbying Index, a first-of-its-kind tool that measures stock-market performance through the lens of corporate engagement in Washington, D.C. It’s been remarkably successful, and it says a lot about how closely policy and markets are now intertwined.

This conversation is smart, fast, and loaded with takeaways for anyone working in public affairs, government relations or the business side of D.C. Dan is the definition of a must-listen.