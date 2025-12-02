Keeping Pace in Washington, D.C. | Karina Lynch

Karina Lynch has built a career at the intersection of health care, law and public policy — but it’s not the path she originally imagined. In this episode, I’m joined by Karina of DLA Piper for a conversation that spans the Senate Special Committee on Aging, health policy on (and off) Capitol Hill, and the unexpected turns that shape a life in Washington.

We talk about how she once planned to go to medical school, how that evolved into law school and ultimately a role advising lawmakers and staff on some of the most complex issues in health care. Karina shares the counsel she gives to early-career staffers when things don’t go according to plan, and why patience, curiosity and resilience matter more than having a perfect roadmap.

And because this is Washington, we also get into relationships, trust and those early-morning runs — including training for and running marathons with Members of Congress.