Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

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Kindness, Creativity, & the Pivot That Changed Everything | Tiffany Lumpkin

Today's guest is Tiffany Lumpkin, Founder of Thuto Labs
Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

This week on The Friday Reporter, Lisa is joined by Tiffany Lumpkin — founder of Thuto Labs, creative entrepreneur, and powerhouse in the world of beauty, media, and content creation.

Tiffany's path started in medicine, but a pivot into the world of TV and film makeup artistry unlocked a vibrant career that blends storytelling, influence, and innovation. Today, she’s building Thuto Labs to help others navigate their creative journey — drawing from her deep experience behind the scenes and in front of the camera.

Tune in for a conversation that’s equal parts inspiring and energizing — with one of the most generous and authentic voices in the industry.

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