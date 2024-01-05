Legally Speaking -- Campaign Finance Edition | Sterling Marchand

Sterling Marchand is partner at Baker Botts law firm and host of "The Lawful Influence Podcast."

2024 promises to deliver many stories about campaign finance, so today's guest helps us understand the contours. Sterling Marchand is known in D.C. as a man who can break down the complexities of this issue in a way that all of us can understand. That's why he's chosen to take to the airwaves and host his brand new show -- don't miss this one!!

Additionally, Sterling shares his fantastic philanthropic empire -- Be The Good Project -- that he started with his brilliant wife Amber during the pandemic in 2020. Not only should you immediately subscribe to his show, you need to follow and figure out how to help their efforts to help the food insecure in our community.

Tune IN!

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