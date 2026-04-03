Local News Still Matters. | Holly Moore

Local news is disappearing. And the communities left behind aren’t just losing a newspaper — they’re losing accountability, connection and a shared sense of place.

Holly Moore is helping change that.

As Executive Editor of Axios Local, she’s leading one of the most ambitious efforts in journalism to fill the news deserts spreading across this country — and to remind audiences that what happens at city hall, in their school district and on their block still matters deeply.

We talked about what’s been lost, why it’s so hard to get back and why Holly believes local journalism isn’t just worth saving — it’s worth rebuilding from scratch.

This is a conversation I didn’t want to end.

Axios Owns April. Again. — Episode 1 of 5