Look to the States for Clues | Patrick Wohl

Patrick Wohl is a Washington, D.C. political professional and author of an insightful new book -- Down Ballot, How a Local Campaign Became a National Referendum on Abortion.

Today, Lisa and Patrick unpack how an Illinois state primary ignited a national conversation about abortion, while also setting a precedent for counting electoral ballots -- without giving up too much about this smart new book. Patrick also offers a window into the process of writing and having a book published. Tune in today and download your copy of Down Ballot!

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