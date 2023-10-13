Makeup is a Must to Avoid Distraction | Brooke Lee Smith

Brooke lee Smith is a beauty creative and makeup artist in the D.C. area, but that doesn't confine her to one coast. Brooke's remarkable work can be seen on the faces of so many media hosts, politicians and D.C. elite -- but also has earned her credits on some of the best known entertainment spaces, as well.

Today's conversation focuses on the importance of makeup for public appearances, but homes in on the origins of the craft and why it is imperative. If for no other reason, to avoid any distractions from the message you hope to convey.

Brooke is actively working on a book about the psychology of makeup and can be found at www.brookeleesmith.com. Don't miss this fun conversation for tips and tricks to looking flawless. For women and MEN!

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