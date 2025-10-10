James Davis is the founder and president of Touchdown Strategies. His story is a remarkable one of resilience and perspective that is truly unmatched. He shares his origin story and reminds us that kindness and good work reward us — and it’s exactly how he got his start in this business.

James’ career began in national defense, took him to the Gulf to manage one of the most significant crisis communications challenges of our time, and led him into an industry whose impact will be felt across the country for generations. Today, his firm serves clients with a wide range of communications needs — and he approaches every engagement with a remarkable talent for business development and a genuine ability to enrich everyone he meets.

Join me today for a great conversation with my friend James Davis.