Making The Most of Your Time | Laura Vanderkam

This week on The Friday Reporter, I'm joined by Laura Vanderkam — author, speaker, and expert on time management and productivity. Laura has built a career helping people rethink how they spend their hours, showing that even the busiest among us have more time than we think.

In our conversation, Laura shares insights from her bestselling books, lessons from her research on how high achievers structure their days and practical tips we can all use to reclaim time for what matters most. We also dive into the rhythms of creative work, why tracking your time is a game-changer and how small shifts can lead to big results.

If you're feeling stretched thin or looking for new ways to find focus in a busy world, this episode is for you.

Listen in for strategies to not just survive the week — but truly thrive.