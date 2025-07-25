Measured Moves Bring Bold Results | Aaron Kwittken

This week on The Friday Reporter, Lisa welcomes Aaron Kwittken — founder and CEO of PRophet, a trailblazing AI-driven communications platform — for a dynamic conversation about the future of public relations, the power of predictive tech, and the importance of staying ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Aaron shares how his background as a seasoned agency leader led him to create PRophet, a tool that harnesses artificial intelligence to help communicators better predict media interest, craft smarter pitches, and measure impact more effectively. Together, they explore the implications of emerging technologies in the PR world, what it means for journalists and communicators alike, and why embracing innovation is no longer optional.

From the intersection of tech and storytelling to the practical ways AI is shaping reputation management and media strategy, this episode offers a glimpse into where the industry is headed — and how the best communicators will lead the way.

Tune in for insights on:

The founding story behind PRophet

How AI is revolutionizing media relations

Why human creativity still matters — maybe more than ever

Whether you're a PR pro, media strategist, or just AI-curious, you won’t want to miss this one.