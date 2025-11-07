Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

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Meet Meredith and the Media | Meredith Klein

Meredith Klein is my guest today!
Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

This week’s episode is pure joy — because I’m joined by the incomparable Meredith Klein, the brilliant voice behind the wildly popular Meredith and the Media Substack.

If you’ve read her column, you already know:
Meredith brings an irresistible blend of enthusiasm, wit, sharp media instincts, and genuine love for journalism that jumps off the page. In conversation, she’s even better.

We talk about:

The stories behind Meredith and the Media — and why her perspective resonates so deeply with journalists, PR pros, and media-obsessed readers everywhere.
-How she approaches covering the industry with both affection and accountability
-The passion, curiosity, and joy she brings to storytelling and to this community
-Why the journalist-PR relationship doesn’t have to be adversarial — and how she navigates it with humor and humanity

Meredith is not only one of my favorite follows on Substack — she’s one of the most delightful people to talk to about the world we both love.

And good news: You’re going to get a chance to meet her in person soon! Meredith and I are planning a live event in Washington, D.C. later this year (or early next), so stay tuned here for details.

This one will leave you smiling. Enjoy!

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