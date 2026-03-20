Meet the Deciders | Brody Mullins and Dave Tobey

I’ve spent the last five years talking to journalists about how the story gets told.

But there’s another layer—the people shaping what happens before it ever becomes a headline.

This week on The Friday Reporter, I sat down with Brody Mullins and Dave Tobey to talk about a new show we just launched: The Deciders.

It’s not a news show — It’s about how influence actually works right now—and who’s driving it. Because, the loudest voices aren’t always the ones making decisions.

Most people are still looking in the wrong places — that’s the gap we’re trying to close.

The Deciders is live.

And we’re open for business — reach out.