Modern Rock in Fairfax County | Dave Sandrowitz

Everyone need a palate cleanser from time to time and that's exactly what today brings us.

Dave Sandrowitz is a music lover and a friend -- he's also the DJ and host of Gorgeous Dave's Radio Hour on Fairfax County (Va) public radio. With a lifelong career in tech, Dave is exercising his creative side with the creation of a brand new show (one month new!)

Listen in today to a conversation about great music of the 80s and 90s -- and today -- the translation of creating into everyday life and one one man's dream led to a terrific new opportunity for music exposure. He also gives us the playbook for how he got himself started on this new adventure.

To hear Dave's show -- link is here --> http://tun.in/sepym

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