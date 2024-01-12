No Certainty in Politics | Mark Penn

Mark Penn is the Chairman and CEO of Stagwell, Inc., but also a best selling author and former advisor to U.S. Presidents, prime ministers and so much more. He joins Lisa today from CES, one of the biggest tech trade shows in the world.

Penn shares his early love for polling, the needle corporations must thread in these dicey political times, and even a story about how he almost got tossed out of school early on his political path.

At the start of a very busy election season, this conversation was so appreciated and insightful. Tune in together his take on the tech industry, 2024 and so many other topics.

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