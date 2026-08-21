Nonpartisan in a Partisan World | Amy Walter and Kathryn Hamm

Getting Amy Walter on this show once felt like a win. Getting her back a second time, this week, with Kathryn Hamm in the room too, felt like something else entirely — a vote of confidence I don’t take lightly.

This is the third stop in my month with the team at The Cook Political Report, after conversations with House editor Erin Covey and managing editor Carrie Dann. But this one is different. Amy is the person who inherited Charlie Cook’s operation and has spent her career protecting the trust he built. Kathryn is the person who runs the business behind it — the partnerships, the access, the infrastructure that lets an operation of nine people reach a country of millions.

What struck me most wasn’t the political analysis, though there was plenty of that. It was how deliberately both of them talked about staying nonpartisan. Amy told me it isn’t a talent, it’s a discipline — something she has to practice, especially when a source says something that gets her “a little hot under the collar.” Kathryn’s read on the moment we’re in was even sharper. She said the thing she hears most isn’t that people don’t trust anyone anymore. It’s that they’ve stopped listening entirely. That’s a different problem.

And then there was the thing that actually explains why the Cook Political Report works: they’ve never sold a single ad. When you subscribe, you’re paying for a clean, straightforward read with no agenda attached — no clutter, no pop-ups, no sponsor with a thumb on the scale. That business model isn’t incidental to the trust. It is the trust.

We closed with a lightning round. Amy’s answer stuck with me: the most undercovered story in politics right now isn’t this November, it’s 2027 — the largest freshman class in the House in at least 30 years, arriving with two competing mandates, to fight Trump or to support him, headed straight into a leadership structure that’s barely settled in itself.

Charlie Cook built something extraordinary. Watching Amy and Kathryn talk about what it takes to keep it that way, on purpose, every single day, made it clear this isn’t inherited good fortune. It’s work. I respect the hell out of what this team does.

Three moments from the conversation, below.

Key Quotes

“The most important thing you can have anywhere, but especially in this town, is your credibility and your reputation. And it takes a long time to build it up and it doesn’t take a very long time to lose it.” — Amy Walter

“The first thing I hear most often isn’t even, I don’t trust anyone anymore. It’s, I stop listening.” — Kathryn Hamm

“When you come to the Cook Political Report, you’re paying a subscription and that means you get a clean experience.” — Amy Walter

Takeaway

The Cook Political Report’s credibility isn’t an accident of longevity — it’s a daily discipline, reinforced by a business model with no ads and no agenda to protect.

The full conversation with Amy Walter and Kathryn Hamm of the Cook Political Report is live on YouTube now. Third stop in our month with the team behind the gold standard.