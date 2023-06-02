Opposing and Complimentary Views | Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray

Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray are the hosts of The Hill TV: Rising. Featuring views from a libertarian and left point of view, these two star political commentators break down the news daily and bring analysis to current events for their viewers.

Join me today for the first in a June take-over of The Friday Reporter podcast with Robby and Briahna, learn more about their backgrounds and how they produce this dynamic programming for their viewers everyday.

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