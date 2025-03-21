Power in Innovation | Katie Harbath

In this episode of The Friday Reporter, I sit down with Katie Harbath, founder of Anchor Change and a leading voice in the intersection of tech, policy, and democracy. With extensive experience at Facebook and a deep understanding of global electoral processes, Katie shares insights into the evolving role of social media in political discourse and what it means for democracy around the world.

From her work advising platforms and governments to her thoughts on safeguarding elections in the digital age, Katie offers valuable takeaways for policymakers, journalists, and anyone curious about the future of information integrity. Tune in to hear her unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing the digital landscape in 2024 and beyond.

Key Highlights:

Katie's background and her journey from Facebook to founding Anchor Change

Insights on how social media has reshaped political campaigns and voter engagement

Strategies for combating misinformation and ensuring election integrity

The evolving role of tech platforms in global democracies

Whether you're a public affairs professional, policy enthusiast, or simply passionate about democracy, this episode is packed with thought-provoking insights you won't want to miss.