Property Ownership and the American Dream | Colin Allen

In today’s episode, I’m joined by Colin Allen, executive director of the American Property Owners Alliance, for a conversation that moves effortlessly from campaign classrooms in Charlottesville to the frontline debates shaping housing policy today.

Colin shares stories from his early days at UVA with Larry Sabato, the lessons that still guide his approach to politics and persuasion, and his time inside the U.S. Senate, where he learned how the institution really works — and sometimes doesn’t.

We also talk about his years at the National Association of Realtors, the evolving housing landscape, and why affordability has become one of the defining economic and political challenges of our time. Colin walks through how regional differences shape the narrative, how local leaders can meet voters where they are, and why events outside Washington often tell us more than the ones inside the Beltway.

It’s a smart and grounded conversation with someone who has lived the DC experience from multiple vantage points — and who’s now leading a national effort to give property owners a stronger voice.