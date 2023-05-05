Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Radio is a One on One Experience | Rich Zeoli
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Radio is a One on One Experience | Rich Zeoli

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Rich Zeoli hosts a wildly popular, four hour radio show every weekday in Philadelphia -- and he's great at it. With a small team, Rich and his crew have figured out how to make topics easy to digest - both intellectually and literally -- through the use of traditional radio and internet means, along with many other smart tactics.

Rich shares his journey to becoming a broadcast star and celebrated author (The Seven Principles of Public Speaking: Proven Methods from a PR Professional) -- while also balancing life and family. You'll want to tune in today to meet Rich Zeoli and hear about how it is he gets it all done.

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