Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Showing Up as Your Best Self | Wendy Rabin
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-30:26

Showing Up as Your Best Self | Wendy Rabin

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Wendy Rabin is Founder and CEO and fashion director at Wrabyn. This beautifully curated business tailors their clients' services to their own unique style and brand -- and they're empowering their clients everyday.

Wendy shares her background in strategic communications, her evolution to empowerment through style and her own researching instincts behind her empire. She talks us through the concept of empowered cognition -- the "white coat theory" -- and a dozen other ways to make getting up and out there a breeze.

Listen in today to learn more about Wendy and the science behind looking and feeling terrific.

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