Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Spelling, Grammar and Lobbying 101 | Jennifer Johnson
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Spelling, Grammar and Lobbying 101 | Jennifer Johnson

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Jennifer Johnson joins Lisa today for a fresh conversation about lobbying, Capitol Hill and the importance of spelling and grammar - above all else.

Jennifer's remarkable dedication to her clients and her causes has delivered a rare legislative win in a divided government - and a tumultuous political environment - and she counts her good reputation and her best practices for that victory.

Listen in today to hear more about the behind the scenes of a lobbyist's work and why loyalty to your home state can lead to some of the most remarkable experiences.

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