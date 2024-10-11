The Concept of Trust Relations | April White

Trust relations is not only a concept April White has embraced in her many columns and high profile speeches -- it's also the name of her own innovative firm built of former journalists with over 300 years experience. She shares the erosion of trust in media, along with the challenges inside of public relations that encouraged her to forge this tremendous alliance of experts.

At a time when trust in nearly every pillar of society is being challenged, this is a conversation that felt so needed and appreciated. Thanks to my friend April for coming on the show!

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