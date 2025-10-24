This week, I’m revisiting a favorite conversation with David Wildstein, the editor and founder of The New Jersey Globe.

Long before political news went digital, David created PoliticsNJ — an insider’s must-read publication that reshaped how campaigns, consultants and journalists tracked Garden State politics.

His background as a political operative and his encyclopedic knowledge of New Jersey’s political history make his reporting sharp, contextual, and impossible to ignore.

In this episode, David and Lisa dig into how New Jersey’s political coverage has evolved since the late ’90s, what lessons from Election Day 2021 still resonate, and how the state’s politics often forecast national trends.

With the November 4 gubernatorial race in New Jersey drawing near, this is your chance to hear from the journalist to watch as the story unfolds.

A must-listen for anyone who loves politics, journalism and a good bit of Jersey grit.