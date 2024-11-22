Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
The Host in the Hot Seat | Caley Fox Shannon
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The Host in the Hot Seat | Caley Fox Shannon

Today's guest is Lisa Camooso Miller
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Caley Fox Shannon's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller and Caley Fox Shannon

Four years ago I called two reporter colleagues and asked, “if I start a podcast about journalists, would you be a guest?” They said yes and the rest is history.

Today I’ve got 175 episodes of conversations with some of the brightest journalists, content creators, authors, communications experts and so many other brilliant guests. Each of which trusted me to ask them questions about themselves.

This week, University of Maryland Philip Merrill College of Journalism’s Caley Fox Shannon interviews me. And she doesn’t go easy.

Thanks for listening to my show and thanks for being a part of the conversation.

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